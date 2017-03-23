The Gambia Press Union (GPU), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), yesterday opened a four-day training course for journalists on election reporting, to prepare them ahead of the National Assembly election.

The training workshop, held at the Baobab Hotel, is geared toward building the capacity of journalists to enable them cover and report on the political activities of the political actors vying for the respective National Assembly seats.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Namory Trawally, GPU 1st vice president, said this was the second batch of journalists being trained by the Gambia Press Union ahead of National Assembly election.

He said the training course was organized by the Gambia Press Union in collaboration with UNDP.

The training course was aimed at bringing journalists together to share their experiences on election coverage, and participants would not receive lectures, but it would be a sharing session.

They felt The Gambia has changed from one era to another, and it was very important for journalists to be trained to give people the right information they were hardly getting in the past few decades which, according to him, is the new trend that journalists have to follow now.

He said journalists should be impartial, as the information coming from them to the public is very important.

The training course was aimed at giving the right information and guidelines on election reporting, as well as share ideas and experiences with one another so the electorate could make informed choices in order to elect the right people to the assembly.

Baboucarr Ceesay, a senior freelance journalist and a trainer, said the UNDP is always in the forefront in supporting and seeing that skills of journalists are honed, and expanded in various areas of their journalistic duties including elections coverage.

He said journalists need to refresh their memories to be able to expand their horizon, and do their job professionally in line with the ethics of journalism.