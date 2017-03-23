23 March 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okeowo Replaces Injured Ikeme in Eagles Squad

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has been ruled out of Thursday's friendly against Senegal in London following an injury.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England goalkeeper was missing in the team's final training session due to a knock.

With Ikeme out injured, the Super Eagles' gaffer, Gernot Rohr, drafted in a relatively unknown goalkeeper, Tope Okeowo of Peckham All Stars, as a replacement.

It is very likely that Okeowo will man the goal for Nigeria as the other invited goalkeepers, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, were still being expected as at Wednesday night.

NAN also reports that Okeowo, a former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper, is Peckham Town's first choice.

Okeowo had been at Peckham Town for many years, helping his team get promotion from Division Two to Division One in their first season in the Kent County League.

He produced some outstanding performances in 2015/2016 season which saw him help his team win promotion into the Premier Division of the Kent County League.

Nigeria will take on Senegal at the Hive Stadium, Barnet FC's ground on Thursday from 8 p.m. before wrapping up their schedule against Burkina Faso next week Monday to round up their two-game international friendly.

More on This

Ikeme Injured, Rohr Names Okeowo As Replacement

Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has been ruled out of Thursday's friendly against Senegal in London following an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.