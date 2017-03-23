DAR ES SALAAM Institute of Technology (DIT) management had hard time yesterday explaining the delays in construction of a teaching facility to the Parliamentary Committee on Community Development.

Presenting the institute's report to the committee, DIT Principal, Preksedis Ndomba, said construction of the DIT Teaching Tower Complex started in August 2008 and has not been completed due to the government delays in fund disbursement.

He told the parliamentary committee that the project's initial cost was 5.8bn/-, but due to delays and inflation especially in construction materials, the cost has increased to over 9bn/-.

"The first phase of construction started on August 12, 2008 and was supposed to be completed in August 2009 at 3.7bn/-, but due to some technical challenges, including delays in fund releases, the job was completed on April 6, 2011," he said.

He said the second phase of construction started in March 2012 and was supposed to be completed in March 2013 at 4.9bn/-,but construction was halted over financial constraints before resuming in August, last year.

He, however, told the parliamentary committee that up to now the construction project has been completed by 80 per cent, noting that upon completion, the facility will increase student enrolment to 984 with 46 offices.

The Committee Chairman, Mr Peter Serukamba, who is also Kigoma-North Member of Parliament (MP), said that apart from the delays, which are blamed on the government, there are several irregularities in the construction process, including the absence of the board.

He said that DIT management failed to convince the committee that proper procedures were followed to put in place the construction team, directing the management to present to the parliamentary team an audited report of the whole project.

The committee later visited the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), with the Commission Director General, Dr Hassan Mshinda, saying Costech has recorded many successes since 2010 when the government decided to invest in science and technology. He, however, decried slow response on the use of science, technology and innovation as the major challenge faced, adding that limited funding was also another constraint.

The commission is about to facilitate and sponsor eight special projects in Zanzibar, including six open and competitive grants as well as two commissioned research grants, which will cost 960m/- upon completion, he said.