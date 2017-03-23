Africa: Primestore® Molecular Transport Medium Aiding Laboratories Tracking H7n9 Avian Influenza

press release

Bethesda — PrimeStore® MTM's pathogen inactivation and nucleic acid stabilization characteristics make it the ideal solution for transporting samples that potentially contain dangerous infectious agents for molecular testing and Next Generation Sequencing.

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC (LHNVD) today announced that government laboratories in Europe and Asia have increased use of PrimeStore® MTM for tracking avian influenza during the current H7N9 worldwide outbreak.

PrimeStore® MTM has been extensively tested for use with influenza in North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. During the 2009-2010 H1N1 outbreak, PrimeStore® MTM was reviewed and authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration as part of collection to detection kit (PrimeStore® MTM and PrimeMix Flu) through the Emergency Use Authorization process. A peer reviewed clinical study of PrimeStore MTM and PrimeMix Flu demonstrated high sensitivity to include detecting influenza in patients that were asymptomatic at the time of collection that went on to develop symptoms days later.

Studies have previously demonstrated that PrimeStore® MTM fully inactivates influenza and other pathogens and stabilizes RNA and DNA for transport at temperatures up to 40° C in excess of 30 days.

About Avian Influenza

Influenza A viruses occur naturally in migratory birds worldwide. Domestic birds can become infected and virus can be spread rapidly through domestic flocks. While most avian influenza strains are low pathogenic, influenza strains can evolve into high pathogenic strains to include the currently circulating H7N9 and H5N1 strains.

About PrimeStore® MTM

PrimeStore® MTM is optimized to inactivate/kill infectious biological pathogens, including influenza, mycobacterium tuberculosis, gram positive/negative bacteria, and viruses. It disrupts/lyses lipid membranes and inactivates nucleases. PrimeStore® MTM preserves and stabilizes RNA and DNA at ambient temperature and is compatible with manual and high throughput RNA/DNA isolation kits. PrimeStore® MTM eliminates cold chain costs for shipping and initial testing. Samples in PrimeStore® MTM can be frozen for multi-year storage and are not degraded by multiple freeze/thaw cycles.

Published studies supported by a variety of organizations to include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control (US), National Institutes of Health (US), PEPFAR, and USAID, have demonstrated PrimeStore MTM's capabilities for collecting, transporting, and storage for molecular testing of a variety of sample types.

About PrimeMix™

PrimeMix™ is a liquid, target specific, all-inclusive, PCR reagent mixture that reduces costly labor-intensive preparation, is easy to use and stable for weeks at room temperatures. PrimeMix™ TB and PrimeMix™ Flu have both been shown in clinical studies to identify pathogens at >36 CT level.

PrimeMix™ is not designed for any specific PCR machine. Studies have demonstrated it is compatible with the ABI 7500/700, the Idaho Technologies RAPID and JBAIDS, and the Roche Lightcycler.

About LHNVD

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC (LHNVD) is a closely held limited liability company headquartered in Bethesda, MD. www.lhnvd.com.