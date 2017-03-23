Uganda: President Museveni Under Fire for Encouraging Vigilantism Against 'Suspicious' 'Boda-Boda' Drivers

analysis

Motorcycle taxis, or boda-bodas, are a key constituency for Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has worked hard to keep them on his side. So why is he encouraging Kampala residents to take vigilante action against "suspicious" boda-boda drivers? By SIMON ALLISON.

On Friday morning, Andrew Felix Kaweesi was murdered near his home in Kampala. The assistant inspector-general of Uganda's police force was leaving for work when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. The shooters were riding on the back of several motorcycles, and sped off after killing Kaweesi, his driver and his bodyguard.

On Sunday evening, President Yoweri Museveni visited the Kaweesi home to pay his condolences. The president appeared disturbed not just by Kaweesi's murder, but also by the manner of it.

Museveni warned that assassins riding on motorcycle taxis, known locally as boda-bodas, are behind a wave of killings in the capital Kampala, and told citizens to watch out for "suspicious" boda-bodas. In what has been widely interpreted as a call to vigilante action, Museveni said that if people see any dodgy bikers, they should "stop and sort them out".

According to The Monitor, a local paper, boda-bodas have been used in 12 assassinations over the past seven...