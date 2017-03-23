Sierra Leone: Johansen Wants GFA Boss to Lead Change in African Football

Sierra Leonean FA boss, Isha Johansen, has challenged Ghana Football Association's GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi , to take charge and spearhead the act of change in African football after the latter's recent re-election into the FIFA Council.

Issa Hayatou, who had held CAF's apex position for 29 years lost to Madagascar's Ahmad Ahmad, who pulled 34 votes out of the 54 delegates signifying an implacable change in African football history.

Madam Johansen, who is the only female on CAF's Executive Committee, named the Ghanaian as one of the few who championed the change on the African football terrain leading to the ousting of the long-serving CAF president.

"What the world witnessed was that change had come for African football and to be quite honest there was no acrimony. It was a peaceful transition," she said

"One that was led by our brothers and of course in true fashion we followed our brothers like president Kwesi and I hope that this will be a legacy for your children and for the people of Ghana that from today onwards the change that we witnessed on the African continent and in African football will be down to a selected few headed by no other than your president Kwesi Nyantakyi."

She also expressed the trust and value football administrators in Africa and beyond reserve for Mr. Nyantakyi ,while calling on Ghanaians to do same.

"We on the outside know his calibre. We know his worth. We know his pedigree and we embrace him.I will like to believe that you all see in him what we in CAF, in FIFA and also the other member associations see in President Kwesi," she continued

She made the comments at a short ceremony which took place on the forecourt of the Ghana Football Association on Friday, following Mr. Nyantakyi's FIFA Council election victory.