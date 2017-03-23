Sierra Leone: 'I Was Neither Sacked Nor Resigned'

Former Ombudsman, Justice Edmond Cowan, has told Concord Times that he was neither sacked nor resigned from his job, but was replaced because his tenure as Ombudsman has ended.

Justice Cowan was yesterday reacting to newspaper publication, which claimed that he was sacked by President Ernest Bai Koroma.

"According to the Ombudsman Act of 1997, I should serve as Ombudsman for a maximum period of two terms which comprise nine years. I was first appointed in March 2008 and it pleased Dr. Ernest Koroma to again appoint me for the second term which has ended last Friday, 17th March, 2017," he said.

He added that prior to the end of his two terms, he reminded the Office of the President about the development and that President Koroma exercised his prerogative to appoint another Ombudsman.

"Some journalists do not like to ask questions in order to get a clear understanding about something. If someone takes them to the Independent Media Commission for bad journalism, they would start to say it's a witch hunt. I was not sacked as they have been claiming, my tenure as Ombudsman has ended," he reiterated.

Rumours have been making the rounds that Justice Edmond Cowan was sacked, because he refused to insert what the governing All People's Congress (APC) party had wanted to be included in the reviewed constitution, but he reacted that such was totally unrelated to the appointment of new Ombudsman.

"I have served my two terms and my tenure is not opened to renewal. It was a sequence of imagination about the claims that the APC had wanted me to insert things that were in their favour in the just reviewed constitution and I was sacked because I refused. That information is misleading. My end of office and the appointment of another Ombudsman have nothing to do with this, trust me," the revered retired Justice said.

Meanwhile, a release from the Office of the President stated that in accordance with Section 3 of the Ombudsman Act N.2 of 1997, it has pleased His Excellency, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to appoint Mr. Melron Nicol-Wilson as Ombudsman, subject to the approval of Parliament.