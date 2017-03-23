23 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Musician Slaps Presenter

By Matilda Asare

What started as an exciting interview turned sour when a musician in Wa Imoro Ayaana lost his cool and slapped a radio presenter Derrick Gandaah of Sungmaale radio in Wa.

The musician who is the regional secretary of musicians group MUSIGHA was not happy with what he said is a connivance between the presenter and callers to ridicule him hence he started hurling abusive words at the presenter.

In the heat of the exchange of words, Ayaana who could not control his emotions drew blood by slapping Derrick on the cheek.

The discussion that started the misunderstanding had to go with MUSIGHA's indebtedness to various organizations in the region.

The secretary when asked how a 5000 debt accrued could not give a satisfactory reason hence callers into the program took him on for failing to tell the public what they wanted to know.

Ayaana did not take kindly to this and suspected it was a setup by the presenter to ridicule him.

The case has been reported to the police by management of Sungmaale FM.

