Sierra Leone: Tengbeh Town Murder

The hearing of late Patrick Bangura, who was found dead in a local pit toilet at Tengbeh town, west of Freetown, has kicked off in the High Court before Justice John Bosco Alieu.

Earlier, State Prosecutor, lawyer Joan Mayota Sandeke Bull Ms, told the court and the twelve-man jury that she would prosecute her case on circumstantial evidence instead of direct evidence.

She told the court that she has added witnesses to the indictment.

The first prosecution witness, Saffiatu Bangura, who doubles as the sister to the deceased, told the court that she stays with the accused persons in a family house at Tengbeh town.

She identified the first accused as their elder sister, the second accused as husband to first accused, while the third accused is their uncle.

She said the deceased was the step son to their father and has been with him for decades.

The witness said their father handed over the house document to the deceased for safe keeping but due to the pressure from family members, after the death of their father, the document was given to the third accused for safe keeping.

"After the death of our father, the third accused refused to share the house rent as he used to do. This brought a huge confusion among family members. We decided to call a meeting with the view to withdraw the house document from him but the meeting ended in chaos," he said.

She said they rescheduled the meeting for the last Sunday of April 2016, but the deceased was not opportune to attend as he mysteriously got missing prior to the meeting.

"My brother got missing on March 29, 2016 and was subsequently found dead in a pit toilet in the compound on April 11 by the deceased mother-in-law, who travelled to Freetown after hearing that our brother had been absconded," she said.

Demoh Bangura, Sholay Val-Renner and David Sesay are before the court on two counts of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to police, the trio allegedly murdered Patrick Bangura on Monday, 14 April, 2016 at No.7 Upper Tengbeh Town, west of Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to March 27, 2017