Sierra Leone: 'I Have No Doubt in the Voter Registration Process'

Leader, Chairman and standard bearer of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) has stated that his party was not bordered about sending party agents to observe the ongoing voter registration exercise, because they have total trust in the process.

In a telephone interview with Concord Times yesterday, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray noted that: "My party will save the little finance we have for the 2018 elections rather than spending it on registration process, which we have no cause to doubt."

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Monday, 20 March, 2017 commenced the registration of eligible voters for the forthcoming presidential, parliamentary and local council elections come March 7, 2018.

While many welcomed the registration process and see it as timely, there were complaints on the first day with regards the snail pace of the process, faulty machines and long queues in some of the centres across the country.

From observation, the registration process takes about 15 minutes per person and the country's electoral body is targeting over 3,000,000 eligible voters for the next four weeks.

Despite the constraints on the first day, this medium yesterday observed an improvement in the entire process as people were now able to provide the necessary information needed to complete their registration.

According to Mr. Mansaray, his party was busy with voter registration sensitization across the country, and that they were going to place emphasis on enticing Sierra Leoneans to come out and register for the elections and multipurpose card.

"We trust the registration process. We have no cause to doubt it. That is why we are not bordered about sending party agents to observe the process. Our only concern is the cumbersome nature of the process. They asked too much questions. If the need arise, we will ask NEC to extend the timeframe," he said.

He said the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and the main opposition Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) were the oldest in the country and that they would not allow any malpractice in the registration process, because they have deployed their agents to monitor the process.