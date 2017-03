President John Magufuli has made a mini-cabinet reshuffle.

He has appointed Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, new minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs as Dr Harrison Mwakyembe replaces Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Nape Nnauye.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications today.

In January, 2017 ,president Magufuli nominated Prof Palamagamba Kabudi as member of parliament.