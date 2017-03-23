21 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Wafa Inaugurates Executive Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Western Area Football Association (WAFA) will today inaugurate its newly elected executive committee members and also introduce members of the newly constituted committee of the Association in a planned ceremony at the Siaka Steven stadium in Freetown.

The ceremony will also proceed with the unveiling of the 2017/18 first and second division as well as the female league plan.

Foday Turay and his executive were elected into office on February 3rd, 2017 after a tight election at the Siaka Steven Stadium which brought an end to the long awaited tussle and much talked about WAFA congress that was postponed over six times.

Evangelist Philip Buck was elected the Association vice-chairman, while Augustine Kambo was approved as the association's treasurer. Abirr Bangura, Junisa Tony Kallon, Abu Mallay Conteh and Ahmed Samba Turay all went unopposed for the position of Ex-officio members.

The new WAFA executive will run the affairs of the association until 2021.

Sierra Leone

Lumley-Tokeh Road Agreement Signed

On Wednesday March 22nd 2017, the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a loan agreement with the Government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.