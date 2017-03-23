Western Area Football Association (WAFA) will today inaugurate its newly elected executive committee members and also introduce members of the newly constituted committee of the Association in a planned ceremony at the Siaka Steven stadium in Freetown.

The ceremony will also proceed with the unveiling of the 2017/18 first and second division as well as the female league plan.

Foday Turay and his executive were elected into office on February 3rd, 2017 after a tight election at the Siaka Steven Stadium which brought an end to the long awaited tussle and much talked about WAFA congress that was postponed over six times.

Evangelist Philip Buck was elected the Association vice-chairman, while Augustine Kambo was approved as the association's treasurer. Abirr Bangura, Junisa Tony Kallon, Abu Mallay Conteh and Ahmed Samba Turay all went unopposed for the position of Ex-officio members.

The new WAFA executive will run the affairs of the association until 2021.