Sierra Leonean duo, Abdulai Bell-Baggie and Alhassan 'Crespo' Kamara, both registered their names on the score-sheet over the weekend for Poole Town and in England and Sweden's BK Häcken.

Bell-Baggie opened the scoring for Poole Town FC in the 5th minute against his countryman, Michael Kamara's Hampton & Richmond side in the National League South, but the visitors came from the back to force the tie into a 3-3 draw.

Striker Alhassan 'Crespo' Kamara, was on target again for his fifth goal in the Swedish cup but the forward strike was not enough to send his side to the 2017 Swedish Cup final.

Goals from Tom Pettersson and Saman Ghoddos gave the visiting Östersunds FK team the lead, but the Sierra Leonean striker pulled one back in the 32 minutes at their Bravida Arena.

Just minutes from the time, Saman Ghoddos wrapped things up for the visitors which ended Kamara and BK Hacken's hope of reaching the grand-finale.

Elsewhere, George Kweku Davies, continued to enjoy playing time on his loan spell with Austria club, Floridsdorfer AC.

The Sierra Leone winger made a 58 minutes in their 0-3 away win over Wiener Neustad, while striker Mustapha Bundu, was given the nod in the 76 minutes, replacing Bjarnason for AGF in their 1-2 defeat at home by OB.

Osman Kakay was limited to 53 minutes of action as his Chesterfield side were shot down 2-1 by Bristol Rovers, while Alhassan Bangura was an unused sub for Nuneaton Town, who went down 2-1 to Curzon Ashton.

In the Kazakhstan Professional Football League, John Kamara helped Kaisar secured a 0-1 victory against Shakhter Karagandy, while Issa Kallon was introduced in the 63rd minutes for Emmen as they defeated Oss 2-0.

Alfread Zagallo Sankoh made a return from injury in Denizlispor 1-1 draw with Gaziantep BB in the Turkish second teir league. The Sierra Leonean midfielder was missing in action last week due to minor knock.

In the Major League Soccer, striker Kei Kamara and his New England Revolution side are still search for their first win this season as they yet again suffered second straight defeat in the new campaign going down 2-1 to Dallas.

Olimpija had to seek the service of Julius Wobay in their 1-1 draw with Koper and in Serbia, Mustapha Bangura helped Zemun secured 2-1 home win over Sloboda Užice.