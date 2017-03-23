Morocco: HM King Mohammed Vi Holds Talks With HM King Abdullah II of Jordan

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, held, Wednesday in the Royal Cabinet in Rabat, talks with Sovereign of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, who was accompanied by HH Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad Bin Talal, Chief Advisor for Religious and Cultural Affairs.

At the end of this meeting, HM King Mohammed VI accompanied the Hashemite Sovereign to the Guest Palace, the residence of HM King Abdullah II of Jordan.

At the entrance of the Guest Palace, HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, invited HM King Abdullah II of Jordan to the traditional ceremony of milk and dates offering.

HM King Mohammed VI had earlier chaired, at the Mechouar Square in the Rabat Royal Palace, the official welcoming ceremony for the Sovereign of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, who is on an official visit to Morocco.