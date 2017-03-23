22 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ismaila Jammeh Arrested

By Mustapha Jallow

Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1), Ismaila Jammeh, a member of the Gambia Armed Forces, was arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks since on Friday, 17 March, 2017.

One of his relatives, Tombong Jammeh, informed Foroyaa yesterday, that their loved one was detained since last week Friday and they were allowed to be visiting him at the said Barracks. Asked if they know the reason behind the arrest of Ismaila, the resident of Tallinding said no reason is advanced to them.

At the time of going to press, GAF spokesperson confirmed the arrest and detention but added that investigations are still going on. "The military has power under the Armed Forces Act for longer periods of detention."

