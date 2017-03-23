Kenya: Jubilee Slightly More Popular Than Nasa in Nairobi - Infotrak Poll

Nairobi — A recent survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting Company has revealed that the Jubilee Party is slightly more popular than the National Super Alliance in Nairobi County.

According to the study, 43 per cent of the respondents interviewed support the Jubilee party while NASA support is at 40 per cent.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Angela Ambitho further indicated that Tim Wanyonyi, the Westlands legislator stands the highest chance to be re-elected by his constituents.

The poll further showed that a majority of people would still vote for Mike Sonko if he defends his seat at the Senate despite him going for the gubernatorial post.

"People have been asking, how did you get these candidates. It is the people who declared and we did a pilot before hand and during the pilot we just tried to ascertain the people who are being mentioned as the possible candidates," she said.

"So there we just asked 'who would you vote for if the Senatorial elections were held today.' It may not necessarily be the case but in the minds of the respondent, those are some of the aspirants they are seeing."

The study further showed that close to half of Nairobi Members of Parliament may not be re-elected during the August General election.

It revealed that 44 percent of Nairobi voters will not re-elect the law makers numbering 17.

The survey was conducted between March 18-19 and a total of 800 respondents were interviewed.

A survey released by IPSOS in February said at least 42 percent of Kenyans will not re-elect their respective MPs.

According to the poll, 58 per cent of CORD supporters will not vote back any leader who is linked to or has defected to the ruling administration.

Across the political divide, 46 per cent of Jubilee supporters will not be voting back their leaders (against 39 per cent who will re-elect them) compared to Cord's 43 per cent who are likely to re-elect their MPs and 37 per cent will not.