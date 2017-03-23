22 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Tunisian Prime Minister Hold Talks At Guest House

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the visiting Tunisian Prime Minister, Dr. Yousif Al-Shahid, Wednesday evening held talks at the Guest House.

In a press statement, the Tunisian Prime Minister said that his country will sign on Thursday 20 agreements on cooperation with Sudan in the economic, industrial, health and agricultural fields.

He said that the private sectors and businessmen in the two countries will meet for more cooperation and coordination.

Dr. Al-Shahid has affirmed that the leaders in the two countries are sharing a strong will to reactivate implementation of all the already signed agreements and those that will be signed.

He pointed out that his country will coordinate with the Sudanese side to reactivate the air line between Sudan and Tunisia toward boosting implementation of the cooperation programs between the two countries.

He referred to the capability of Tunisia to help marketing the Sudanese products in Europe.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal-Eddin Ismail, said that the visiting Tunisian President and the accompanying delegation will take part in the meetings of the joint higher Sudanese - Tunisian ministerial committee which did not meet since 10 years.

He said that the President of the Republic was briefed by the Tunisian Prime Minister on the political developments in Tunisia and the region.

He pointed out that the two sides are sharing identical points of view on the means to realize security and stability at the region.

Ambassador Ismail indicated that the President of the Republic has informed the Tunisian Prime Minister on the political developments in the Sudan.

