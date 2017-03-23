22 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri and Tunisian Prime Minister Review Ways of Strengthening Cooperation Between Sudan and Tunisia

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the visiting Tunisian Prime Minister, Dr. Yousif Al-Shahid, Wednesday evening held talks at the Republican Palace.

In a press statement, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal-Eddin Ismail, said that Sudan and Tunisia have shown a strong political will to implement the agreements that they will sign on Thursday and to transfer them into practical cooperation programs in the coming period.

He said that Lt. Gen. Salih and the Tunisian Prime Minister have discussed several issues relating to the cooperation and the partnership between Sudan and Tunisia in all fields, adding that there are ample chances for economic cooperation between the two countries.

