From left, Interpol boss Asan Kasingye and slain Andrew Felix Kaweesi, right.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kale Kayihura has appointed Mr Asan Kasingye the new Police spokesperson, replacing the slain Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

In a handwritten letter to all units, Gen Kahihura also appointed Kasingye the Chief Political Commissar.

Kasingye has been serving as the Director of International Police and Peace Support (Interpol). The new Police Spokesman, according to the letter has been replaced by Assistant Inspector General of Police Fred Yiga.

Before Kasingye's appointment, the Director of Operations Mr Asuman Mugyenyi was acting the Force's Spokesperson.

Mr Kasingye said he was happy that he is back to the offices of political commissariat and public relations and promised to improve the police image.

"These two offices are interrelated. My task is to improvement of the public image. My fallen friend Kaweesi did tremendous work. I will make sure that I start from where he stopped," Mr Kasingye said.

Mr Kasingye, who joined police in the late 1980s, has been working in community policing department for most of his time. He was once a public relations officer during which time he won an award as the police officer of the year.

"I understand the magnitude because I have been in the two positions before. Like the President [Yoweri Museveni] said, we must improve the relationship between the police and the public. I will work hand in hand with the public. There have been so many issues, like murders, that I have sensitive the public on," he said.