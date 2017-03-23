Gambia: Political Broadcast Begins Today

The most important election after the presidential election is the National Assembly election. This is the first time a National Assembly election is taking place without interference from the Executive.

In the past many candidates had intelligence officers covering their trials. In some instances even threats were made by the executive against candidates.

It is therefore important that we draw important lessons from the past in order to shape the politics of the future,

Foroyaa is calling on all National Assembly aspirants to put national interest above personal and party interests. They should show exemplary conduct by abiding by the codes provided by the IEC and the inter-party committee.

We expect that through the political broadcasts the electorate will learn more about how the candidate intends to satisfy the aspirations of the electorate.