22 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Political Broadcast Begins Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

The most important election after the presidential election is the National Assembly election. This is the first time a National Assembly election is taking place without interference from the Executive.

In the past many candidates had intelligence officers covering their trials. In some instances even threats were made by the executive against candidates.

It is therefore important that we draw important lessons from the past in order to shape the politics of the future,

Foroyaa is calling on all National Assembly aspirants to put national interest above personal and party interests. They should show exemplary conduct by abiding by the codes provided by the IEC and the inter-party committee.

We expect that through the political broadcasts the electorate will learn more about how the candidate intends to satisfy the aspirations of the electorate.

Gambia

UN Supports Gambia With U.S.$3 Million in Peace-Building

Upon completion of his two day visit to the Gambia in which he held discussion with President Adama Barrow, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.