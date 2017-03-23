Sierra Leone: NEC Says False Information Will Attract Jail Term, Fines

A Pratt — One of the Registration Officer of the National Electoral Commission, Madam Joyce Morrison, has told Concord Times that it is an offence for an individual to provide false information during registration process.

Also, Director of Media and External Relations at NEC, Albert Massaquoi, confirmed the said information to Concord Times, saying: "If the individual is 16 years of age and claims to be 18 and the commission later prove that the individual has provided false information, he or she will face the law according to the Civil Registration Act of 2016," he stated.

Morrison was speaking to Concord Times on Monday March 20, 2017, at Ward 381 at the Church of Christ School, Tengbeh Town in Freetown.

"There are certain criteria that will enable a person to be qualified for the process. People should produce a birth certificate, passport, past voter ID, national ID, affidavit. If the individual do not have any of these documents, a pastor, Imam or a councilor should approve for the individual to be registered and the person has to fill and sign a witness form," she explained.

She recalled that when they arrived as early as 5am on Monday, they were worried because they could not locate a centre to register the voters.

Asked to tell the response of the people that were coming to register, she said many people were complaining that the process was too slow as a result of the numerous questions they would have to respond to.

The first person to register at the centre, Mrs. Doro Jalloh, said much sensitisation about the questions on the registration form was not properly done, adding that the process was so boring because she had to take over 15 minutes to go through the registration process.

She called on others within the community to come out in their numbers and register because that was the only opportunity they have.