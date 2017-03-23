23 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Senegal: Relatively Unknown Okeowo to Be in Goal As Nigeria's Super Eagles Take On Senegal

Photo: allafrica.com
Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has been ruled out of Thursday's friendly against Senegal in London following an injury.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England goalkeeper was missing in the team's final training session due to a knock.

With Ikeme out injured, the Super Eagles' gaffer, Gernot Rohr, drafted in relatively unknown goalkeeper, Tope Okeowo, of Peckham All Stars, as a replacement.

It is very likely that Okeowo will man the goal for Nigeria as the other invited goalkeepers, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, were still being expected as at Wednesday night.

NAN also reports that Okeowo, a former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper, is Peckham Town's first choice.

Okeowo had been at Peckham Town for many years, helping his team get promotion from Division Two to Division One in their first season in the Kent County League.

He produced some outstanding performances in 2015/2016 season which saw him help his team win promotion into the Premier Division of the Kent County League.

Nigeria will take on Senegal at the Hive Stadium, Barnet FC's ground on Thursday from 8 p.m. before wrapping up their schedule against Burkina Faso next week Monday to round up their two-game international friendly.

In his reaction, Okeowo expressed joy at his call-up to the Super Eagles' Crowne Plaza Camp.

Okeowo, who expressed joy at the call-up on his twitter handle on Thursday, said he was happy with the call-up even though it came as a huge surprise to him.

"I'm short of words and I can't really explain what this means to me.

"It is an honour to be called up to the Super Eagles. I almost didn't believe it when I received the call."

He noted that it was not his first time to have been called up to the national team as he was part of the 2003 Golden Eaglets squad to Finland 2003.

"Coach Austin Eguavoen was the coach then, and we had the likes of Mikel Obi, Chinedu Obasi, Chamberlain Ekerebe, Adetoro Morufu and Ezekiel Bala in the squad.

"I enjoyed that experience but I must say I'm surprised by this call-up. I give glory to God and my lovely wife," Okeowo added.

(NAN)

