23 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namib Wild Horses Face Extinction

THE feral horses of Namib Nauklauft in the Garub area are on the verge of extinction due to predation by hyenas.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Namibia Wild Horses' Foundation yesterday.

The foundation said no foal has survived since 2013, and that the horse population has steadily declined.

"Due to the drought, most of the other migratory game has moved north and east, looking for greener pastures, which leaves mainly horses as easy prey in the Garub area," the statement reads.

Because of this, the rate of predation on the horses has increased significantly in the area over the past two months, which saw the number of mares dropping to 42.

"We estimate that at this rate, the wild horses' population will be functionally extinct - some may still be around, but it's inevitable that they will go extinct - by August," the foundation said.

In its efforts to save the wild horses from extinction, the foundation intends to find suitable land that could be turned into a sanctuary in which the horses would live with the integrity of a wild population.

The ideal location would be somewhere near the Garub area, where the horses have lived for over 100 years, and have been accessible to the public. The foundation relies on donations to implement the relocation to the area they intend to convert into a sanctuary.

Donations of over N$1,5 million the foundation received from international and national donors were used to buy supplementary feed to keep the horses going during the drought in the country. The horses are in the top10 of tourist attractions in the country, and embody the spirit of Namibia.

