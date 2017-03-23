23 March 2017

Botswana: National Motocross Saturday

By Bopa

Francistown — Lobelo Racing Club Francistown will host the first round of the Motor Holdings Botswana Motor Sport National Motocross Championships on March 25.

A press release from the club says the race will be held at Dumela Circuit, out on the road to Bulawayo just after the Dumela Industrial robots.

The release further highlights that Lobelo Racing Club has been hosting the spectacular motocross events over the past three years and this one promises to be just as good as the previous events.

Consequently, it notes that with entries consisting of top riders like Dartagnan Lobjoit in the MX1 class as well as popular Botswana riders, James and Douglas Morris, the Francistown event promises to be a cracker.

In addition, the release says that Francistown favourites Nathan and Tristan Berrie will be taking part in the MX50 class as they continue to improve.

More Botswana favourites including, Kosmas Mamaloukos, Kagiso Stephens, Robert Pollock and Tyler January are all lined up for a fantastic racing season kickoff.

"The track has been beautifully prepared for this event and for that we must thank Lavik Construction for their on-going support to the club and its efforts to organise these family fun events," commented Lola Berrie, LRCF Chairperson.

The release further states that Berrie has stated that the committee has worked very hard in putting the event together and attracting sponsors in what is a really difficult time for Francistown economically. Motor Holdings Francistown, Skip Hire, UAE and Security Services are the sponsors of the event.

The races will start at 1030am and will finish around 4pm, with food and drinks available at the event.

Entry fee is P30 and P20 for children under 12.

