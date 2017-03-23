Nigeria: 'I Was Paid N4000 to Cut Off Woman's Head, Hands'

Lagos — A suspected ritualist, Taofik Adara, a.k.a Kie-Kie, arrested in Badagry on Sunday with human parts yesterday said he was paid N4000 to butcher the victim.

The suspect, who was paraded by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, at the command headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday admitted chopping off the victim's head with a cutlass, while two clerics (alfas) and a herbalist held onto her hands.

Adara said the cutlass used was given to him by the herbalist who contracted him for the job.

According to him, the victim, whose identity was still unknown till yesterday afternoon, was brought to him from Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Adara said: "I live at the Itoga-Zeba area of Badagry. I am a wood cutter and at times I assist owners of coconut plantations to pluck coconut. The whole drama started on Saturday evening when one of my herbalist friend known as Manase came to me to say that he was expecting two alfas from Sango Ota. He told me they would be coming with a lady and that he would pay me N4000 to help butcher the woman. He told me the two needed some fresh human parts to prepare a concoction for one of their clients.

"True to his words, the two alfas arrived Itoga on Sunday evening. I noticed that before their arrival, the two alfas had used some charms on the lady. I noticed that she was just obeying their directives without asking any question. I asked her where she came from and she explained that she resides at Otta and that she had gone to seek spiritual help from one of the alfas.

"Around 9:00a.m. on Sunday, we took the lady deep into the forest, close to a river. Manase asked her to kneel down and she did. It was while she was still kneeling that I chopped off her head with a sharp cutlass given to me by Manase."

The 61-year-old ritualist, who admitted that he had killed one other person about a year ago, disclosed that his herbalist friend was the one who also brought that victim to him.