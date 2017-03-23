Nigeria: Three More Roundabouts to Be Removed in Lekki Next Week

Lagos — The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday assured that his administration would complete the ongoing construction of the Ajah flyover by the end of May 2017, just as he revealed the plans of government to remove three more roundabouts in the Lekki-Ajah corridor to ease vehicular movement.

Gov. Ambode, who spoke at the Lagos House in Ikeja when he received the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited led by its Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Jeffrey Ewing, said the roundabouts would be removed starting from next week, adding that the action was in line with the resolve of government to totally eliminate traffic in the axis.

The affected ones, according to the governor, are the Igbo Efon, Chevron and Third roundabout.

He said since assumption of office, his administration had tried as much as possible to improve on the business environment, and assured that government would continue to invest in security and infrastructure to make life comfortable for residents and investors.