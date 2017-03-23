23 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Three More Roundabouts to Be Removed in Lekki Next Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday assured that his administration would complete the ongoing construction of the Ajah flyover by the end of May 2017, just as he revealed the plans of government to remove three more roundabouts in the Lekki-Ajah corridor to ease vehicular movement.

Gov. Ambode, who spoke at the Lagos House in Ikeja when he received the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited led by its Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Jeffrey Ewing, said the roundabouts would be removed starting from next week, adding that the action was in line with the resolve of government to totally eliminate traffic in the axis.

The affected ones, according to the governor, are the Igbo Efon, Chevron and Third roundabout.

He said since assumption of office, his administration had tried as much as possible to improve on the business environment, and assured that government would continue to invest in security and infrastructure to make life comfortable for residents and investors.

Nigeria

Inside a Hospital Fighting to Reduce Maternal Death Rate

Twenty-three-year-old Radiya Ahmed Rufai is about to deliver her first child. But she has developed pre-eclampsia, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.