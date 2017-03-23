South Africa: Whiteley Leads Lions for 50th Time

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his teams for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth (15:05 kick-off).

No 8 Warren Whiteley will captain the Lions for the 50th time in Super Rugby when they take to the field at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Whiteley, who returns to his former hunting ground having represented the Kings five times in 2009, will be playing his 71st game for the Lions. He is the most experienced Lions captain during the last decade, with Cobus "Baywatch" Grobbelaar on 28 captaincy appearances and Josh Strauss 17.

There is only one change from the Lions team that thumped the Reds 44-14 in Johannesburg last weekend, with Harold Vorster coming into the midfield in place of Lionel Mapoe.

Teams:

Kings

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Sti Sitole, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Source: Sport24