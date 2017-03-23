23 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Whiteley Leads Lions for 50th Time

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his teams for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth (15:05 kick-off).

No 8 Warren Whiteley will captain the Lions for the 50th time in Super Rugby when they take to the field at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Whiteley, who returns to his former hunting ground having represented the Kings five times in 2009, will be playing his 71st game for the Lions. He is the most experienced Lions captain during the last decade, with Cobus "Baywatch" Grobbelaar on 28 captaincy appearances and Josh Strauss 17.

There is only one change from the Lions team that thumped the Reds 44-14 in Johannesburg last weekend, with Harold Vorster coming into the midfield in place of Lionel Mapoe.

Teams:

Kings

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Sti Sitole, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Govt Stops Imports Amid Brazilian Meat Scandal

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) has suspended imports of meat from establishments suspected… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.