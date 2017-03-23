Malawi: 'Racist' German Faces Deportation After Calling His Worker 'A Monkey'

A 46-year-old German national, who called his worker "a monkey" is reportedly facing deportation in Malawi.

According to Nyasa Times, Hinteregger Jurgen, was a manager at a German owned firm hired to construct a 47km road in the southern African country.

Police spokesperson Ignatius Easu said that Jurgen had spent a night in prison for racially abusing a worker who had driven "a water tanker on some metal bars and got the vehicle's tyre to burst".

Jurgen reportedly got angry and shouted at the worker, calling him "a monkey" before snatching vehicle keys from him.

Some of the workers resolved to stop working in solidarity with their colleague.

Jurgen had since been taken to Songwe border post where authorities were waiting for removal directions before he could be deported.

This was reportedly not the first racist incident in the land locked African country.

A court last year ordered the arrest of a Pakistan mother for racism and alleged abduction of a baby.

A Malawi man Thando Mhango impregnated Salma Sattar's daughter Aisha Kali, but she did not approve of their relationship.

Sattar reportedly claimed that their relationship was against her culture. As a result, after her daughter gave birth, they sneaked out of the country without notifying the father, forcing Mhango to seek court's help.

