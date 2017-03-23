23 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Malawi: 'Racist' German Faces Deportation After Calling His Worker 'A Monkey'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 46-year-old German national, who called his worker "a monkey" is reportedly facing deportation in Malawi.

According to Nyasa Times, Hinteregger Jurgen, was a manager at a German owned firm hired to construct a 47km road in the southern African country.

Police spokesperson Ignatius Easu said that Jurgen had spent a night in prison for racially abusing a worker who had driven "a water tanker on some metal bars and got the vehicle's tyre to burst".

Jurgen reportedly got angry and shouted at the worker, calling him "a monkey" before snatching vehicle keys from him.

Some of the workers resolved to stop working in solidarity with their colleague.

Jurgen had since been taken to Songwe border post where authorities were waiting for removal directions before he could be deported.

This was reportedly not the first racist incident in the land locked African country.

A court last year ordered the arrest of a Pakistan mother for racism and alleged abduction of a baby.

A Malawi man Thando Mhango impregnated Salma Sattar's daughter Aisha Kali, but she did not approve of their relationship.

Sattar reportedly claimed that their relationship was against her culture. As a result, after her daughter gave birth, they sneaked out of the country without notifying the father, forcing Mhango to seek court's help.

Source: News24

Malawi

Life Expectancy Now 63.9 - UN

Malawi has made "slight" improvement in its Human Development Index ranking over the previous year and ranks 170 among… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.