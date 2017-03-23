Africa: DA Congratulates Stevens Mokgalapa MP On His Election As President of the Africa Liberal Network

press release

The DA congratulates Shadow Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Stevens Mokgalapa MP, on his election as the President of the Africa Liberal Network (ALN) during its 13th General Assembly in Kenya.

As an alliance of 44 African Liberal Democratic organisations and parties spread across 30 African countries, the ALN seeks to share liberal values throughout Africa.

Mr Mokgalapa succeeds former president Olivier Kamitatu Etsu, from Congo who was elected on 18 October 2012.

The ALN has a vision of a prosperous and integrated Africa of flourishing democracies that are at peace with one another, in which every person has the right and opportunity to fulfil their potential and be what they want to be.

Its mission is to empower liberal parties to grow their support, to increase their influence on politics and to implement liberal policies when in government.

The DA, as a member of the ALN, believes in the rule of law, upholding the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and are committed to the promotion of democracy in government and the fight against corruption.

We believe that Mr Mokgalapa, in his capacity as President of the ALN, will be an excellent ambassador for the DA and the country.

The DA will continue to spread and uphold our values of freedom, fairness and opportunity.

Phumzile Van Damme

DA National Spokesperson