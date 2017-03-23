22 March 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Commemorates World TB Day At Tshepong Hospital TB Unit, 24 Mar

The North West Province will commemorate World TB Day on Friday, 24 March 2017 at Tshepong Hospital TB Unit, Klerksdorp.

To mark World TB Day, the province will engage in TB dialogues with TB patients and their families, and health professionals. The dialogues will be facilitated by Premier Supra Mahumapelo and Health MEC Dr. Magome Masike.

The commemoration will be held under the theme "Unite to end TB and HIV: South African leaders taking action". The theme calls on citizens to take a stand against stigma and discrimination, and for authorities to make TB treatment accessible for all.

Members of the media are invited the commemoration scheduled to start at 10h00.

