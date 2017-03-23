South Africa: Parliament On Post-School Education

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Ms Connie September, has voiced her satisfaction with the department's plans regarding post-school education in the country.

The Committee attended a day-long workshop in Johannesburg where it received briefing on the National Plan on Post-School Education, the financial health of universities and grant funding for research and teaching.

"We are very happy with the briefing. It is quite enlightening to see the kind of work the department is doing in the sector and trying to align the university landscape with colleges. The plan delves into how the Sector Education and Training Authority landscape could be improved in realising the skills challenges that the country is grappling with," Ms September said.

"The Committee is satisfied with the analysis provided on the financial situation of many of our universities, wherein it had been identified that governance challenges are impacting on finances. We need to come up with a way to address funding challenges at many of our campuses," Ms September said.

She said funding models that the country comes up with need to be sustainable. They should benefit children from poor households and broaden access to post-school education.

The Committee will attend the National Skills Conference in Pretoria this week where the Deputy President, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to make a keynote address.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa