23 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SAPS - Making Arrests, but Is It Making Improvements?

The country has seen high-profile criminal cases in recent weeks - the OR Tambo heist, baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo's abduction, and the robbery at the office of the chief justice. Swift arrests were made in each case. But what does this mean for police performance and the public's perception of the SAPS? By GREG NICOLSON.

On Monday, acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane promised the country the SAPS is committed to investigating serious crimes. On Wednesday, he again committed to enforcing swift justice and praised his officers who have made a string of arrests in high-profile cases. Police apparently cracked the case around one-year-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo's abduction, arresting the baby's biological mother and two others. After a reported R24-million was stolen from OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) this month, seven people have already appeared in court. Phahlane was on Wednesday addressing the theft of 15 computers from the office of the chief justice. Three men have been arrested and faced court on Wednesday.

"This significant breakthrough together with the speedy resolution and/or breakthroughs in the cases of baby Siwaphiwe in KwaZulu-Natal as well as the ORTIA heist bears testimony to the fact that the South African Police Service remains committed to...

