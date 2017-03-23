South Africa: Laws to Curb Illegal Sale of RDP Houses

Pretoria — Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says government is working on laws to stop the sale of government subsidized houses.

"When (government) gives a house to the needy, it is for the whole family and not for one person. No one must sell the house. It must be passed from generation to generation," said Minister Sisulu.

The Minister was opening the North West Human Settlements Indaba on Thursday.

From April 2017, national government will implement a centralised National Housing Needs Register (NHNR), which is a centralised database of all those who require housing assistance in the country.

"Finally we have approved a National Housing Needs Register. This is a database of all those who need houses, all forms of housing assistance.

"Currently we are processing all waiting lists from municipalities to ensure that we have a credible national centralised database. We want to ensure that there is credibility in the process of allocating houses," said Minister Sisulu.

The Minister confirmed that she is working with all provincial MECs of Human Settlements to ensure that all contractors and material suppliers are paid within 30 days.

"I have told my Director-General that small contractors and small businesses must be prioritised at all times. If they do not have capacity to process the necessary documents, they must be assisted. We must pay our service providers within 30 days. They need the money to pay their workers."

The Minister visited mine workers' houses built by Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

"I am impressed by what has been delivered here by Royal Bafokeng Platinum. Our miners are staying in decent shelter. This is a good example of what partnerships between government, the private sector and communities can do," said Minister Sisulu.