South Africa: North West Hawks Declare War Against Fraud, Corruption

Pretoria — Provincial Head of the Hawks in the North West, Major General Linda Mbana, has warned that the Hawks will not rest until fraud and corruption are uprooted.

The warning follows the arrest of nine traffic examiners, including a driving school owner and driving school administration clerk, for fraud and corruption activities at traffic stations.

The suspects were arrested by the Hawks during an intelligence-driven operation, which was aimed at dismantling fraud and corrupt activities at traffic stations and driving schools in that province.

Rosemond Masego Buys (42), John Mvalele Mabovu (42), Aobakwe Malwane (32), Jan Danie Vivier (65), Ipeleng Consolation Kabikunoa (40), Senyarelo Phistus Gaedie (42), Kelebogile Patricia Kalebe (34), Sammy Dikgang Ntombeni (43) and Keleabetswe Johanna Ntombeni (28) were all arrested on 20 March 2017 for allegedly issuing learners and driving licences to incompetent drivers.

Bafana Charles Tsotetsi (34) and Nhlanhla Hendry Tshabalala (30) were arrested on 23 March 2017 for the same charges.

According to the Hawks, the suspects would allegedly supply learners with answers before they could sit for examinations.

"Invigilators would also play a part by turning a blind eye on learners who would copy and paste openly. Applicants would also get a driver's license without being tested, as they paid the amount of R7 500 the driving school," said Major General Linda Mbana.

Nine suspects appeared before Delareyville Magistrate Court on 22 March 2017, where they were granted bail of R1 000 each.

Tsotetsi and Tshabalala appeared at the Sannieshof Magistrate's Court on 23 March 2017 and were also granted bail of R1 000 each. All cases were postponed to 5 April 2017 for a court decision.

Mbana welcomed the arrests, saying that uprooting these crimes will in turn reduce accidents and death of innocent people on the roads.