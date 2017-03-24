24 March 2017

Uganda: Anti-Doping Team Armed to Check Drug Cheats

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Athletics and doping tend to be inseparable, the vigorous efforts by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to put them apart notwithstanding.

Ahead of Sunday's World Cross-country Championships at Kololo, the event anti-doping team headed by Dr. Sarah Oluka feels ready and armed to curb, detect and apprehend defaulters.

"We are not supposed to talk to the press on doping matters according to WADA rules," Dr. Oluka told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"...but just know we are set for the big day," she said after touring the event site and setting up base at the Kololo pavilion.

"We are being guided by a delegation from South Africa (headed by IAAF's Prof. Arold Adams). We will take samples from each athlete immediately after the races."

The event comes in the wake of doping allegations against powerhouse Kenya and the state-sponsored one in Russia prior to the Rio Olympics.

This had foods' company Nestle and giant kit manufacturer Adidas end partnerships with IAAF in the wake of the doping crisis last year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Julius Otim, the head of the overall medical team from KCCA, says they have enough personnel in place to handle any cases emerging from the 557 participants.

"We have set up two medical camps at two athletes' hotels Africana and Imperial Royale," he told this paper. "We also have a main tent at the end point of the course at Kololo Airstrip to cater for any health-related problems,"

The medical team will comprise of 11 doctors, five physiotherapists, 10 nurses, 20 paramedics and eight ambulances that will be distributed across the five medical tents.

"Our work is to support the various medical teams of all the participating countries because they came with their own medical teams. We are going to do the final patrolling of all the medical camps set up tomorrow (today) to ensure that everything is in place." Otim added.

"We are dealing mostly with providing first aid to athletes at our fully fledged medical camps and we will interact with the teams' doctors often times," Dr. Miriam Mirembe, from the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) chipped in.

