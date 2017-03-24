Rwanda: Word Has It... Besigye Joins Bobi Wine in Studio

Miss Ines-Ruhengeri called off

The Institute of Applied Sciences (INES-Ruhengeri) was set to hold a beauty pageant this weekend.

However, word has it that the event may have been called off after the school was affected by the recent Education Ministry's decision to temporarily suspend some academic courses because of inadequate staff and teaching facilities.

A list of seven girls chosen to participate in the final this Saturday was unveiled, but it is alleged that the organisers had to cancel the event after over 700 students were sent home.

It is not clear whether the event will take place eventually, but we will keep an ear out. The current reigning queen of the institute is Liliane Natete.

Charly & Nina return after successful tour of Europe

Word reaching our desk is that DJ Pius and pop duo Charly&Nina had an amazing time during their European tour.

The girls, together with DJ Pius,were away for three weeks holding a series of performances in different parts of Europe.

Charly& Nina returned home on March 21 after successfully performing in Belgium, France and Switzerland.

The two came back with Burundian artiste Big Furious who's also under the management of Alex Muyoboke.

Snoops tell us that DJ Pius was also expected to return, but it looks like the Agatako hit-maker stayed in Europe for, what we are told, are other music-related plans but hopes to return to the country soon.

The rumour mill is buzzing with questions about Pius' return, with some wondering if he even has plans to come back.

In past years, artistes landed gigs abroad and never returned, of course the most popular being The Ben and Meddy who left for the States about seven years ago.

The Ben, however, finally made it back home last year.

It is also said that since DJ Pius is a married man with a kid, chances are he will return.

We will keep you posted.

What's going on with Zari and her trainer?

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, who dumped her baby daddy Ivan Ssemwanga a few years back, is these days dedicated to keeping fit and looking good.

Online tabloids in Tanzania reveal that Zari recently hired a muscular fitness coach, only identified as Tumise, as her personal trainer.

However, word has it that the two seem a little too cosy in some of her fitness videos posted online, leaving people wondering what Diamond Platnumz, her current boyfriend, thinks about them.

It is said that Zari and Tumise hang out a lot after the gym, while Diamond does the babysitting.

Should Diamond be worried? Or are people making a fuss over something that might very well be nothing? We will keep you posted.

Besigye joins Bobi Wine in studio

Former Ugandan presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye is full of surprises.

After numerous failed attempts to conquer the highest political seat in the country, he seems to be onto something else.

It is alleged that the politician has now pursued one of the country's biggest artistes to use music to reach out to the masses.

We are told that Besigye joined singer cum activist Bobi Wine in the studio for a recording session.

According to Bobi Wine, or the 'Ghetto President' as he likes to call himself, we should expect a duet.

Musician Jaguar involved in fatal accident

The car of Kenyan musician Jaguar was recently involved in an accident that led to the death of two motorcycle riders.

It is still not clear who the driver was at the time of the accident. Rumour has it that the car was being driven by a lady who is allegedly Jaguar's friend. That after hitting the motor cyclists, she parked the car by the roadside and called Jaguar.

Claims are now floating around that Jaguar is trying to change the story on what really happened by saying that he was the driver and taking all the blame.

Jaguar shared a photo on his Instagram account with the caption:

It is with grief that I share this post today. As it is now public, I was involved in a car accident. Sadly, lives were lost in the incident.

My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those affected. I would like to assure all concerned that due process of the law is being followed to amicably resolve this.