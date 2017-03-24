23 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: London Attack - Nigeria Super Eagles Propose to Wear Black Armbands for Victims

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Football Federation has made a proposal to have the Super Eagles wear black armbands during tonight's international friendly match in London in honour of the victims of Wednesday's terror attack in the same city.

The terror attack, which saw the suspect mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before going on to attack police with a knife, has already seen at least two people dead.

In the carnage, at least 10 people were hit by a vehicle on the bridge after a vehicle drove into pedestrians and cyclists before crashing into the gates of Parliament.

The suspect then stabbed a police officer before he was shot and injured. The policeman is feared to have since died.

The Super Eagles are billed to take on their Senegalese counterparts at the Hive Stadium in London. In a message on the team's official twitter handle, the administrators wrote: "We've proposed to organizers of today's friendly vs Senegal, that our players wear black bands & observe a minute silence for #Westminster".

