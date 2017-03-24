23 March 2017

Nigeria/Senegal: Nigeria Vs Senegal - Onazi Captains Super Eagles

By Tunde Eludini

Ogenyi Onazi has been chosen as the captain for the Super Eagles in Thursday night's international friendly against Senegal.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, named a formidable starting line-up which has Chippa United goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, in goal ahead of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and the newly invited Tope Okeowo

The Eagles defence has the quartet of Kenneth Omeruo, Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun to curtail the rampaging Senegal forwards

Onazi is partnered in the central midfield position by Leicester City rising star, Wilfred Ndidi.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon complete the starting line-up.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. but will not be aired live.

Eagles XI vs Senegal: Akpeyi, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Echiejile, Onazi, Ndidi, Iheanacho,Musa, Simon, Iwobi.

