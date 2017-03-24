Libya: Another Batch of Stranded Nigerians Deported From Libya

Another batch of Nigerians, numbering about 155 on Thursday arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos from Libya after unsuccessful attempts to cross to Europe.

The returnees, who were largely in their 20s and 30s, were picked from different prisons and detention camps in the country.

According to the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), their release was negotiated by International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

On March 7, a total of 171 persons were deported from Libya; another 171 on February 21 deported, while 161 voluntarily returned with the assistance of IOM on February 14.

The return of the latest batch of Nigerians on Thursday was the fourth this year and ninth of such returns in the last 15 months in which a total of 1,521 persons have been repatriated.

Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Bandele Onimode, said among the returnees were three medical cases. One of the returnees had paralysis, the other with psychiatric case, while the last was a minor ailment.

All were being catered for by a team of IOM and doctors shortly after arrival.

Onimode said the returnees all voluntarily chose to return to Nigeria after they were rescued from harsh and inhuman conditions in Libya.

He added that it was NEMA's duty to receive them on behalf of the federal government, and connect the returnees with various state governments for proper integration.

The Public Information Officer of IOM, Julia Burpee, said theirs were cases of people stranded in Libya and unable to proceed as economic migrants to Europe, adding that about 7,000 Nigerians had been repatriated since 2001.