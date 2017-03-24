Kenya: Plans in Top Gear for AK Nyanza Meet

Preparations are in top gear ahead of the first Athletics Kenya Nyanza North region track and field event at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo.

Regional Communication Officer, Jared Gilo toldnation.co.ke on Thursday that the two-day event that tips off on April 7 this year, has attracted a host of key athletes in the country including 2008 Olympic gold medallist and two time 1,500m World Champion Asbel Kiprop.

Others are Mark Otieno, Eunice Kadogo, Grace Kidake, Diana Aoko and Hezborn Oduor.

"This being the first weekend meet that takes place during a busy athletics calendar for the country, we opted for early preparation and we are glad JOOUST administration has granted us permission to the event.

"The Local Organizing Committee led by AK Nyanza North Region chairman Joseph Ochieng is on the ground working round the clock to ensure the event meets National standard," said Gilo who doubles up as AK Siaya County.

Gilo added that more senior athletes are expected to confirm participation immediately after the World Cross Country Championships to be held in Kampala, Uganda this weekend.

"Our focus as a region is mainly on identifying an Under -18 team since Kenya is going to host World Youths Athletics Championships at Kasarani stadium in July. Therefore as a region we have invited participants from most Primary and Secondary and Primary Schools within the region."

He added that they will still invite Schools, colleges, organizations and disciplined forces within and outside the region to come and grace the occasion.

AK is also preparing a team for the World Championships to be held in London later in August.