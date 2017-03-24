24 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged OR Tambo Airport Heist Suspects Back in Court

Two men allegedly involved in the multi-million-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist are expected back in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mosiwa Steven Motani, 35, and Khululekai Sibanda, 31, face charges of robbery.

Five other men accused of being involved in the heist appeared in the same court on Monday afternoon.

Their case was postponed for a formal bail application on March 28 and 29.

Suspects in a marked police vehicle stole R24m in foreign currency from an SA Airways plane after it landed on March 7.

Police launched a high-level investigation involving all law enforcement agencies.

