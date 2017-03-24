23 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda/Kenya: Last-Gasp Moses Waiswa Strike Denies Harambee Stars in Machakos

By Cellestine Olilo

Uganda Cranes on Thursday rallied from behind to draw 1-1 with neighbours Kenya in an international friendly match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Moses Waiswa came off the bench to strike the equaliser just three minutes from time and cancel out Michael Olunga's first half opener to ensure the two arch-rivals share the spoils.

Harambee Stars striker Jesse Were shields the ball away from Uganda's Shafik Batambuze during their International friendly match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 23, 2017. PHOTO | AMINAH BABIRYE |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Harambee Stars defender Robinson Kamura dribbles past Uganda's Geoffrey Sserunkuma during their International friendly match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 23, 2017. PHOTO | AMINAH BABIRYE |

Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed dribbles past Uganda's Godfrey Walusimbi during their International friendly match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 23, 2017. PHOTO | AMINAH BABIRYE |

More to follow...

