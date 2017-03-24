Botswana/Tanzania: Zebras Face Tanzania

Gaborone — The senior national football team, the Zebras jetted off to Dar es Salam on March 23 for an international friendly match against their Tanzanian counterparts.

Coach Peter James Butler's squad face Taifa Stars at the National Stadium in Tanzania on March 25 in the afternoon, with the national coach having picked a few unfamiliar faces for the national tour of duty.

Briefing the at the Lekidi Football Centre in Gaborone when announcing the 20-man squad on March 22, Butler said that he looked at various aspects when selecting his side.

"I look for a balance of experience and youth. I believe that players who can make the grade internationally are those who are comfortable on the ball, who have speed of thought and body movement, with strength, power, mental capacity; I need hungry players," Butler said.

Dismissing those who say there is no football talent in Botswana as "fools," Butler said that in traversing the countryside watching games he has noticed the abundance of skill that existed in the country.

"There are many talented players in the country and I keep watching many different games; lower division sides, development teams, and I feel that those who claim there is no talent in the country are fools," Butler said.

Butler has whittled the 27 players in his camp to the 20 who left Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on the journey to Dar es Salaam, omitting some who had been part of the camp for the past couple of weeks.

"One of the players I left out is Segolame Boy, who is a very good player, but I had other options in his position. As a national coach sometimes you have to make ruthless decisions, but I believe the squad I have chosen will be able to do the job," Butler said.

The national coach further defended his decision to select the likes of Township Rollers' Bogosi 'Resco' Kaekwe and Kaone Van der Westhuizen who have not been getting game time at their club sides, as well as captain Ofentse Nato who is currently without a club.

Butler blamed club coaches for not fielding youngsters in their match day squads, insisting that he would continue selecting such players for the squad.

Nato said training went well and that the mood in camp had been good all week. ENDS

ZEBRAS SQUAD TO FACE TANZANIA

GOALKEEPERS -Kabelo Dambe, Ookeditse Semelamela, Goitseone Phoko

DEFENDERS -Tapiwa Gadibolae, Lesenya Ramoraka, Kaone Van der Westhuizen, Bogosi Kaekwe, Ofentse Nato (Captain), Mosha Gaolaolwe

MIDFIELDERS -Lebogang Ditsele, Lesego Galenamotlhale, Thero Setsile, KabeloSeakanyeng, Mogakolodi 'Tsotso' Ngele, Lemogang Maswena, Lemponye Tshireletso

STRIKERS -Tumisang Orebonye, Omaatla Kebatho, OnkabetseMakgantai, Thabang Sesinyi.

