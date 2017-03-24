opinion

Bobonong — We live in a world where sport is as much important as academics, especially for people with a talent and passion for different sport codes.

Lame Nare a 15-year-old, is about to become more than just a household name as a middle and long distance runner.

She specialises in 800 metres, 3000 metres, 10km race, among other races.

She has so far participated at different marathon events across the country.

In an interview recently with the young athlete, she was quick to point out that she started to take athletics seriously at the age of 11 when she was a pupil at Borotsi Primary School.

And at the age of 13, she received thorough coaching at junior secondary school.

Lame does athletics for the love of it, fitness, and in future with hope of eking a living out of it.

She stated that she derives inspiration from Amantle Montsho who has earned respect internationally as a champion.

Questioned on her focus areas when she trains, the Bobonong born pointed out that her main focus was to improve speed and stamina.

Running long distances requires strength and endurance and she has made it a norm to train almost every day, she stated.

Her practice routines include running 10km on track for 30-40 minutes on the riverbed at Motloutse River and often times on hilly terrain.

"This way I am able to adapt to different areas I am exposed to when competing," she stated.

"The most comforting thing was that she has got no notable challenges at the moment and I hope it remains so," commented her personal coach Phethu Mabelebele.

The 15-year-old has competed in a number of marathons across the country, with the latest being the cross country marathon held in Gaborone this year.

She completed the 6 km race clocking 23.38.

The other races she has participated in include the Bosele Marathon where she set a new national record of 35.10 last year in July.

Lame has won all her races except for the Great Marathon and has since received many accolades.

The Mmadinare Christmas marathon was her first long distance marathon at a young age of 13, explained his coach.

Her biggest highlight though was the Kgale Hill Marathon where she emerged in the first position.

"I loved the race so much since it was my first marathon to pass through the hill.

The great thing about it was that the time between me and the next athlete was nine minutes.

To be honest it was really mesmerising and leaves me euphoric whenever I reminisce of the race," Lame said.

The young woman was very grateful for the motivation and support she gets from her family and coach.

"My parents provide me with whatever I may need to continue with my passion for running. They always encourage me to carry on running as they noticed my deep love for it. Even my siblings are so supportive," she says as she beams from ear to ear.

Lame was optimistic about her future as next year she may be selected for the national team.

Currently due to her age she does not qualify to be selected for the national team but would continue chasing her dream of being a runner.

Lame encouraged other people to run, be it for health reasons or to earn a living.

BOPA