South Africa: 'It's Not Over' - Activists React to Tafelberg Land Decision

analysis

This week the Western Cape provincial government had what seemed like the perfect opportunity to show sceptics that it is, in fact, committed to dismantling Cape Town's ongoing spatial segregation. At the heart of the matter: a piece of government-owned land in Sea Point which activists had shown could be feasibly used in part for affordable housing. Yet the Western Cape cabinet announced on Wednesday that it was proceeding with the private sale of the land, giving justifications which activists reject as spurious. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Yesterday we were in tears," says Elizabeth Gqoboka, a carer who lives in a tiny room behind an apartment block in Sea Point. Gqoboka was referring to the announcement of the decision of the Western Cape cabinet to sell off the contested Tafelberg land privately. Gqoboka has a personal stake in the issue: as part of the Sea Point chapter of Reclaim The City, she has been a member of a movement which has lobbied provincial government consistently for the last years to use the land partially as a site for affordable housing, cross-subsidised by co-existing commercial ventures.

Gqoboka said that she, with other domestic workers, carers and gardeners who work in Sea Point,...