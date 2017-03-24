opinion

NAMIBIA, more than any other country in Africa, is blessed with the greatest variety of natural treasures. The country has the highest sand dunes in the world at Sossusvlei, the second largest arid canyon in the world on the Fish River, Etosha Pan and the magnificent wildlife around it.

It also boasts the pristine Kuandu and Okavango rivers and floodplains in Bwabwata National Park, the Epupa Falls, Marienfluss and Hartmann Valley along the Kunene River, and not least, the world renowned lower Hoanib gorge, where many international documentaries have been made of its desert living elephants, lions and giraffe.

It is these iconic places that have made tourism the fastest growing industry, and the second largest employer in the country.

Fortunately, most of these priceless natural assets occur within national parks, and are protected for the enjoyment of international and local tourists, as well as for the economic benefit of our current and future generations.

However, some of them are on communal land where local communities, by forming conservancies are granted the right to manage their natural resources and benefit from tourism activities within them. This world-leading policy has led to the recovery of big game species on communal/state land outside of national parks.

But can we expect subsistence farmers, who are striving to improve their material welfare, to recognise the importance of conserving our iconic places in a pristine state? Can we rely on the private sector, whose bottom line is making money?

To address this issue the government has introduced a policy that requires all tourism developments on state land to first undertake an environmental impact assessment (EIA). But how effective has it been?

The building of a police barracks and a large clinic virtually on top of the Epupa Falls, one of the most beautiful waterfalls on the continent and a very popular tourist attraction (a photo of it is used by CNN as an introduction to its "Inside Africa" programme) suggests there are forces within government that care little about the priceless natural assets that contribute in large part to Namibia's economic prosperity.

It is not only line ministries that have degraded the country's iconic places.

The Marienfluss, surrounded by spectacular mountains in Namibia and Angola, and intersected by the Kunene River, is one of the most magnificent landscapes in Africa. But on top of a ridge, right in front of a lookout point used by safari operators and self-drive tourists, the Italian-owned Okahirongo River Lodge has built five block-house chalets.

Although their contract with Marienfluss Conservancy clearly stated that an EIA had to be carried out before starting to build, this was not done.

When forced to do so, after construction of the lodge had begun, the EIA proposed only a few ineffective and impractical mitigation measures that were never implemented. Only one tourism operator objected to the EIA and the magnificent view from the Marienfluss rapids has been permanently blighted.

Apart from Wilderness Safaris' upmarket Hoanib Camp just outside the Skeleton Coast Park, which is mostly invisible from the tourist route, as well as an unsightly staff house at the mouth of the Mudorib River (that should be removed), the lower Hoanib gorge is still in its natural wild state.

But this will all change if Namibia Tracks and Trails and Natural Selection, a new South African-based company, builds a luxury tented camp, including "a kitchen, restaurant, entertainment area, cool rooms, swimming pool, info centre, workshop, garages and storerooms, etc" at the junction of the Obias and Hoanib rivers - in the heart of the gorge.

Under pressure, they have promised to lower the impact of the development - as far as is possible. But they point out that camp staff need accommodation and guests want swimming pools, plus camps need all the back buildings necessary for operation.

In mid-2015 an EIA was conducted for this, then called Giraffe Camp, including a research centre, but few people seem to have been aware of the proposed development (this author has repeatedly failed to obtain a copy of the EIA report).

This was followed by a long delay negotiating an income sharing agreement between the developers and Sesfontein Conservancy, in which the renamed Hoanib Elephant Camp is situated. Because the author opposed the Obias site, but recognised the urgent need for the local community to finally benefit from the lower Hoanib, we proposed an equally spectacular alternative lodge site that is just outside of the gorge and five kilometres from the main tourist route.

This site was rejected by the developers as an alternative to the Obias, with the proviso that they may develop a mid-market lodge there in the future. A small group of local stock owners also opposed the alternative site on the grounds that it is used for grazing in times of drought.

In late February, to address this growing controversy, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism director of parks and wildlife, plus a small delegation that included MET's environmental lawyer, visited both sites and also had discussions with representatives of the proposed developers and Sesfontein community members.

This month his report will be submitted to the ministry's permanent secretary, who has the ultimate responsibility for conserving Namibia's natural resources.

If you do care, Namibian or not, please let the ministry and the developers of the Obias camp know your views.

- Garth Owen-Smith is writing as an independent Namibian conservationist.