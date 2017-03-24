Malawi football legend, Peterkins Kayira, says it is an insult for the country's soccer governing body, FAM, to sideline local coaches without a CAF A license from the national coaching job.

Kayira was speaking to MBC's Steve Liwewe Banda at Lilongwe studios in a programme called "Sports Insight" on Wednesday evening.

The legend has authored a book entitled "Football in Malawi" which will be launched this weekend.

He said the book is tackling a number of issues including the ills in football governance and the plight of football players in the country.

Kayira stressed that young Malawian football players should be encouraged to go to school and work hard in school alongside pursuing their passion as football players.

He told viewers that he was picked as a young football player when he was playing at Wenya in his home district of Chitipa and that at that time the sports schools association was very strong from the grass root. As a result, national team players were individuals who attained enough education.

Kayira urged former football players of his time to come back and start doing something in the development of football.

"The way we are going now, we will end up having people at FAM including the technical department, who never kicked a ball even during their primary school days. It's an insult for Malawian coaches without CAF A license to be hindered from coaching our national team. Where in Malawi can one get a CAF A license? The current set up only identifies players from towns and cities but there is a lot of football talent out there in the villages which remains untapped because of the present system," observed Kayira.

On a lighter note, when asked about his memorable moment as a football player, Kayira recounted one ordeal among many, in the game between Malawi and Rwanda played at the Kamuzu Stadium.

"The Rwandans were piling pressure on us. I saw Jonathan Billie warming up and I knew very well that coach Henry Moyo was about to pull me out. The Rwandans won a corner and I went back to defend. The ball found me and when I looked up I saw Ian Banda inside the centre circle. I decided to give him a long pass. The moment I kicked the ball I started following (running forward) only to receive the ball back right inside the centre circle. I took a powerful shot from there, which the Rwandan goalkeeper never saw but just realized the ball was in the net. I was later pulled out and we lost the game 1-3," recounted the legend.

Kayira disclosed that he is writing another book which he said might take him two years as it will involve a lot of research from football nations that were less powerful but are now making a name in African football.