editorial

IF THE Social Security Commission (SSC) were someone's private house or even a church, its owners or stakeholders would probably have begun looking for divine intervention, going as far as organising exorcism to rid it of demons that appear to have beset the institution.

The latest scandal unfolding that the board of directors and management have once again paid too much to acquire land is like unwelcome flooding at a time when the mood of the country is sombre about public funds having been wasted throughout all levels of state institutions, not least of all from the national budget.

In expert opinion, N$33 million for 3 000 square metres in the most expensive parts of the Namibian capital city is an unfathomably high price tag. Yet, the SSC directors and management seem not to be bothered. They are not even concerned about the public's (the owners of the institution) need to understand why they decided on such outlay.

Looked at in conjunction with a string of incidents of high profile misuse and wastage of workers' funds over the past 20 years, people who so much believe that human beings are only inherently good, steps would have been taken to slaughter a black ox or cow to chase away the devil that makes people do bad deeds.

The SSC is yet to account for what happened to N$30 million given out in 2004, without proper governance procedures, to a now notorious fly-by-night outfit called Avid Investment Corporation. No one at the commission has been made to account, including its then chair and top government official, Frans Kapofi.

Before the Avid scandal, in the late 1990s to early 2000s, the SSC had insurance brokers, who were exposed during presidential commissions of inquiry, descending on it like vultures, paying kickbacks in the most bizarre fashion. Then, the SSC was run by Desse Onesmus, whom some people mocked as a nurse plucked out of obscurity. The insurance deals and sheer incompetence shown then has since made her disappear from public view. The reputations of several other people were also damaged for good.

Alas, the culture seems to have become entrenched, and only a few paid some price.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the SSC recently committed one cardinal sin of good governance - conflict of interest.

With Milka Mungunda as its CEO, they again had no qualms in taking workers' money (N$150m) and putting it into the SME Bank, where the same Mungunda was a director. This despite the fact that the SME Bank was undertaking dubious financial transactions, and also ignoring media reports that the people in charge should not be trusted with other people's money.

With the avalanche of scandals at the SSC, it is about time public enterprises' minister Leon Jooste stops hiding behind "absence of legislation" and gets a handle on this and all other parastatals, where perhaps similar shenanigans are happening, but are being covered up by partners in crime.

Surely, there must be ways to bring the directors and managers of these institutions to personally account, and to start changing the bad culture. They are not cursed and do not need exorcism. They need highly ethical leadership that cares first and foremost about the public they were appointed to serve.