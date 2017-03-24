Namibia: Political Perspective ... When Talking Land, All Facts Should Be Tabled

opinion

THERE is time enough for Namibia to do its homework properly and well in advance of the land conference that is scheduled for later this year. This is a sensitive, emotive, even potentially inflammatory issue that could blow up in our faces if we do not have all the facts at our disposal before the summit even starts.

One of the first things is for government to stop the rhetoric, and secondly, to ensure that a proper audit is done of things as they stand right now in order to determine commercial/agricultural and communal land ownership patterns, and who owns what in all the various categories.

I'm not sure why President Hage Geingob chose to bring up this controversial issue at the 27th Independence Day celebrations, where he made the point that government must consider land expropriation with fair compensation as the willing-seller, willing-buyer concept is not working. I don't have a problem with what he said, but I can't help wondering why he decided to say it at this particular juncture, and especially as it's been threatened so many times before. His remarks have the potential of again inflaming this issue at a time when it's generally been decided to hold off on it until the land conference takes place. Perhaps his intent was to quieten the Swapo constituency prior to the planned party congress, but I'm not sure it was wise to raise the topic right now. The President, it must be said, did not couch his statement in racial terms, but the implication is fairly clear on both this and the Neeef issue, which only serves to make certain sections of the population understandably nervous. Let us not wonder then why some don't feel welcome when they fail to attend Independence Day celebrations.

If anything, government itself has allowed the situation to escalate and become more complex since independence, allowing foreigners to continue to purchase land, even in the wake of the 1991 land conference recommendation to expropriate farms from foreign landlords.

And if government truly believes in the Harambee 'one house' concept, and that all Namibians must benefit, they should desist from practising exclusionary politics. It also needs to understand that it is preferable to consult widely prior to, rather than after, decisions are taken or policy is made, and risk negating the whole process.

Most importantly, a land conference without accurate statistics and data on which to base recommendations emanating from said meeting, is bound to produce sub-optimal outcomes. And if we are unable to do this research ourselves, we should solicit the help of experts in order to have well-informed discussions.

Giving a contemporary definition to phrases like 'absentee landlords' is another important consideration. From the time of the 1991 land conference, I felt strongly that government should indeed expropriate land from absentee landlords to facilitate land reform. At that time, it was a mostly foreign-based, wealthy elite holding onto unproductive farms and tracts of land simply to come out on occasional hunting expeditions, or bring their friends to visit. We could have started the process then, but failed, for whatever reason, to do so. Since Geingob has reminded us that the chance of this happening in the future remains a strong possibility, even if it is almost three decades later, we now have to re-explore the meaning of the term 'absentee landlords', because now they are Namibians too.

A proper land audit should determine, among others, ownership patterns, and how the land was acquired in the first place. And we need to take a long, hard look at the principles which should guide land reform and redistribution to avoid simply couching the process in purely racial terms. Productivity too, should be an important consideration. We cannot proceed on the assumption that it is OK for a government minister to own a farm which he occasionally visits, while it is unacceptable for others to do the same.

One hears various 'facts and figures' bandied about regarding land ownership generally. If government wants to indicate they're making progress on land redistribution, they'll use one set of figures; if they want to prop up their arguments to show that the balance is still skewed in terms of minority ownership, they'll come up with another.

To facilitate proper planning, and to find a lasting solution to the land reform impasse, it is important to have all the current facts on the table. I would urge government, if this has not been embarked upon already, to conduct this research as a matter of urgency, and to make it publicly available so that Namibians in general have access to current, updated information on which to base their opinions, and to facilitate proper decision-making on the part of the political elite.