Social commentator, activist and comedian Michael Usi , who is popularly known as 'Manganya', on Thursday night addressed the nation through a 40 minute radio speech which was delivered in a form of a Church sermon and somehow like a political rally with a background of people singing praise songs, cheering and ululations.

The message was conveyed to Malawians through four different radio stations namely Zodiak, Times, Joy and MIJ radios.

In what can be described as a neutral address, Usi urged leaders both from ruling and opposition political groupings to be God fearing, tolerant and stable if they are to win and always maintain public trust.

He also reminded Malawian leaders that Malawi is a democratic country hence the need to accomodate different views even opposing one's from fellow Malawians and burry the old mentality that everyone who criticises accuses simply because of mere jealousy.

In his address, Manganya s criticized the country's opposition political parties for creating disorder and failing to demonstrate to Malawians that are capable of governing the country.

He also never minced words against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accusing it of setting bad precedence with its "thug-like" type of administration.

His address was dubbed "Making Malawi Our Home".

The address was wholly done in Chichewa but was spiced up with bits of Yao, Tumbuka and English, and was made lively with claps and ululations of staged audience that chipped in songs in agreement to the highlighted issues.

"Am troubled when presidents are sworn in they use Bible or Quran and yet they govern with violence; using panga knives [ in reference to DPP's regime where cadets use pangas to attack critics]," Usi said.

"However, this was something that was set by colonialists for they considered a black man as inept to govern."

Manganya defended former presidents including Kamuzu Banda and Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and current President Peter Mutharika as people who were once labeled as trouble-makers and were considered as not fit to govern this country.

"Those who are held in same regards today will eventually rule this country someday just as our former presidents did. Olamulira akamasusidwa samaona zolakwa zawo. Akamasusidwa amati ndiosokoneza (those ruling ignore opposing views and regard themselves as blameless, they regard those in opposition as trouble-makers).

"Am not saying those in opposition are fit to rule. If we assess the opposition right now, we will surely find trouble within them as well."

Manganya called for unity among political parties' supporters, arguing Malawians should not be divided by politics.

"A country's President should lead his people in development; but because of jealous and envy, opposition opposes everything since it is made of a bunch of disgruntled individuals. Opposition is government in waiting and should demonstrate that," he added.

Attack On Opposition And Unstable Politicians

He said there was a need for opposition to accept defeat and stop dreaming of taking over government before Mutharika's term is over, warning any effort to topple current government would set bad precedence and result in war and disorder.

"Bwato sakwelera pakati pa nyanja. They (opposition) should wait until 2019 if are dreaming to rule this country. It's improper to demand Mutharika to step down, let him rule. This country is being misled by vocal slugs."

The opposition made of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peoples Party (PP) has been vocal against President Peter Mutharika's government, opposing every initiative it sets.

He also took a bite on nomadic politicians who keep on jumping from one party to another, calling them very unstable.

"Malawians need stable leadership, not nomadic one. Today the opposition is divided and people are wondering how more divided will they be, if elected. The opposition needs vaccine. Malawians are tired of no-less-than leaders.

"I have nothing against opposition, I have nothing against government. All what I cry for is for the youths and our women in the village. We need to consider the country's youths."

Manganya blamed greedy politicians for turning political parties into regional and tribal groupings.

"Since political parties are tribal, they fail to consider people of other tribes. Malawi needs to unite."

He cited the unity football supporters made of people of different tribes demonstrate as clear example of how Malawians should be.

Attack On Government

Manganya blamed political leaders of creating a begging nation and went on to attack current administration for allocating more funding to State House than development initiatives. He also bemoaned mismanagement of public funds.

"They love ruling beggars... The will of the heart is more strong than the panga wielding thugs."

He then condemned government for introducing quota system which is being used for selecting university student.

"Quota system is evil as it creates tribalism. Quota system is a national disaster."

In the end of his address Manganya urged the opposition and government to work together and stop instigating division among Malawians.

"This is our country, God gave us this country and we need to own it."

In his closing minutes, Usi asked for more developments in rural areas to reduce urban migration and also to empower the youths with various skills including businesses.

He accused politicians of shunning people development mostly the vulnerable so that they end up beg them for money and in exchange vote them into power.

In previous similar addresses, Usi has been critical of government on its weakness while offering insights to the nation.